Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Jake Guentzel and others are listed when the Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 50 points. He has 22 goals and 28 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Brad Marchand has racked up 33 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Charlie Coyle has scored 13 goals and added 13 assists through 36 games for Boston.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 2 0 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Guentzel has scored 17 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 42 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 13.2%.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 vs. Blues Dec. 30 0 2 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 1 3 3 at Senators Dec. 23 0 0 0 3

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Sidney Crosby has racked up 38 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 17 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2

