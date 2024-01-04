Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Penguins on January 4, 2024
Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Jake Guentzel and others are listed when the Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 50 points. He has 22 goals and 28 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Brad Marchand has racked up 33 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Charlie Coyle has scored 13 goals and added 13 assists through 36 games for Boston.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Guentzel has scored 17 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 42 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 13.2%.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|9
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Sidney Crosby has racked up 38 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 17 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Senators
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
