The Montreal Canadiens' (16-16-5) injury report has six players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) at Bell Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body
Carey Price G Out Knee
Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body
Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body
Chris Wideman D Out Back

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kyle Okposo RW Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

  • The Canadiens' 103 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
  • Montreal has allowed 125 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.
  • Their -22 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

  • Buffalo ranks 19th in the league with 111 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • They have the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -20.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Sabres (-135) Canadiens (+115) 6.5

