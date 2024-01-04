The Montreal Canadiens' (16-16-5) injury report has six players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) at Bell Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Chris Wideman D Out Back

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kyle Okposo RW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 103 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

Montreal has allowed 125 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.

Their -22 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

Buffalo ranks 19th in the league with 111 goals scored (2.9 per game).

They have the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -20.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Sabres (-135) Canadiens (+115) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.