Canadiens vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - January 4
The Montreal Canadiens' (16-16-5) injury report has six players listed ahead of a Thursday, January 4 game against the Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) at Bell Centre, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kyle Okposo
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 103 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Montreal has allowed 125 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.
- Their -22 goal differential is 28th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- Buffalo ranks 19th in the league with 111 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- They have the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -20.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-135)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6.5
