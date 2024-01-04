How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montreal Canadiens welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, January 4, with the Sabres beaten in three consecutive road games.
Watch the Sabres-Canadiens game on ESPN+ and MSG-B.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|Canadiens
|3-2 (F/SO) MON
|10/23/2023
|Sabres
|Canadiens
|3-1 MON
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 125 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- With 103 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|37
|12
|22
|34
|24
|19
|55.8%
|Michael Matheson
|37
|6
|21
|27
|34
|20
|-
|Cole Caufield
|37
|11
|16
|27
|13
|17
|37.5%
|Sean Monahan
|37
|9
|13
|22
|20
|13
|57.6%
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|37
|4
|10
|14
|13
|13
|40%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres rank 27th in goals against, allowing 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The Sabres' 111 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sabres have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|38
|10
|22
|32
|23
|26
|47.5%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|37
|10
|19
|29
|26
|21
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|35
|15
|12
|27
|15
|22
|41.1%
|John-Jason Peterka
|38
|12
|12
|24
|8
|17
|27.3%
|Alex Tuch
|31
|9
|15
|24
|10
|32
|58.8%
