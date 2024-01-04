The Montreal Canadiens welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, January 4, with the Sabres beaten in three consecutive road games.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/9/2023 Sabres Canadiens 3-2 (F/SO) MON 10/23/2023 Sabres Canadiens 3-1 MON

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 125 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

With 103 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that time.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 37 12 22 34 24 19 55.8% Michael Matheson 37 6 21 27 34 20 - Cole Caufield 37 11 16 27 13 17 37.5% Sean Monahan 37 9 13 22 20 13 57.6% Juraj Slafkovsky 37 4 10 14 13 13 40%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres rank 27th in goals against, allowing 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Sabres' 111 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Sabres have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Sabres Key Players