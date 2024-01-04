Thursday's NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) and the Montreal Canadiens (16-16-5) at Bell Centre sees the Sabres favored on the road (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+115). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 16 of 38 games this season.

In the nine times this season the Sabres have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 5-4 in those games.

The Canadiens have been the underdog 34 times this season, and upset their opponent in 13, or 38.2%, of those games.

Buffalo is 2-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (33.3% win percentage).

Montreal is 8-18 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-6 5-5-0 6.7 3.20 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.20 3.70 2 8.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 8-2 7-3-0 6.2 3.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.10 3.00 7 21.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

