Canadiens vs. Sabres January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Casey Mittelstadt and Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Buffalo Sabres meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Sabres (-135)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG-B
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his team with 34 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 12 goals and 22 assists in 37 games (playing 21:01 per game).
- Montreal's Michael Matheson has posted 27 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 21 assists.
- This season, Montreal's Cole Caufield has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 4-4-0 this season, collecting 238 saves and giving up 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (45th in the league).
Sabres Players to Watch
- One of Buffalo's most productive offensive players this season is Mittelstadt, with 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) and an average ice time of 18:53 per game.
- Rasmus Dahlin has 10 goals and 19 assists, equaling 29 points (0.8 per game).
- Jeff Skinner's 27 points this season are via 15 goals and 12 assists.
- Devon Levi's record is 7-6-2. He has conceded 53 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 416 saves with an .887% save percentage (60th in league).
Canadiens vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|24th
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|2.78
|27th
|25th
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|23rd
|14th
|30.9
|Shots
|28.5
|27th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|28th
|28th
|12.84%
|Power Play %
|18.6%
|21st
|22nd
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
