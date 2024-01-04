Casey Mittelstadt and Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Buffalo Sabres meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his team with 34 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored 12 goals and 22 assists in 37 games (playing 21:01 per game).

Montreal's Michael Matheson has posted 27 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 21 assists.

This season, Montreal's Cole Caufield has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) this season.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 4-4-0 this season, collecting 238 saves and giving up 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .898 save percentage (45th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

One of Buffalo's most productive offensive players this season is Mittelstadt, with 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) and an average ice time of 18:53 per game.

Rasmus Dahlin has 10 goals and 19 assists, equaling 29 points (0.8 per game).

Jeff Skinner's 27 points this season are via 15 goals and 12 assists.

Devon Levi's record is 7-6-2. He has conceded 53 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 416 saves with an .887% save percentage (60th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 24th 2.92 Goals Scored 2.78 27th 25th 3.45 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 14th 30.9 Shots 28.5 27th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 32.9 28th 28th 12.84% Power Play % 18.6% 21st 22nd 77.78% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.