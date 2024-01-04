The Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (16-16-5) on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-135) Canadiens (+115) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 13 (38.2%).

This season Montreal has won eight of its 26 games, or 30.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 19 of 37 games this season.

Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 111 (19th) Goals 103 (27th) 131 (27th) Goals Allowed 125 (25th) 14 (28th) Power Play Goals 24 (14th) 26 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal has an 8-2-0 line versus the spread while going 4-4-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over seven times.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.2 goals over their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.

The Canadiens' 103 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.

The Canadiens have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 125 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their -22 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

