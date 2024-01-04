Canadiens vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (16-16-5) on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Sabres (-135)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 13 (38.2%).
- This season Montreal has won eight of its 26 games, or 30.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Canadiens.
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 19 of 37 games this season.
Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|111 (19th)
|Goals
|103 (27th)
|131 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|125 (25th)
|14 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (14th)
|26 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Montreal has an 8-2-0 line versus the spread while going 4-4-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over seven times.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.2 goals over their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.7 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.2 goals.
- The Canadiens' 103 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- The Canadiens have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 125 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their -22 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
