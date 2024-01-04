The Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Casey Mittelstadt, Nicholas Suzuki and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Suzuki is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 34 points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 22 assists in 37 games (playing 21:01 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 2 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Dec. 31 1 0 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 1 1 2 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Michael Matheson is a top offensive contributor for Montreal with 27 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 21 assists in 37 games.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Dec. 30 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Cole Caufield's 11 goals and 16 assists add up to 27 points this season.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 31 1 0 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 30 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 1 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mittelstadt has been a top contributor on Buffalo this season, with 32 points in 38 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 0 1 1 0

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 21 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.