Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Sabres on January 4, 2024
The Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Casey Mittelstadt, Nicholas Suzuki and others in this matchup.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Suzuki is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 34 points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 22 assists in 37 games (playing 21:01 per game).
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Panthers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Michael Matheson is a top offensive contributor for Montreal with 27 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 21 assists in 37 games.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Panthers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Cole Caufield's 11 goals and 16 assists add up to 27 points this season.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Mittelstadt has been a top contributor on Buffalo this season, with 32 points in 38 games.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rasmus Dahlin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 29 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists.
Dahlin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Senators
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
