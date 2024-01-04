In the upcoming tilt versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Cole Caufield to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

In 11 of 37 games this season, Caufield has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken 10 shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus eight assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Stars 1 1 0 18:11 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:11 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:29 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:59 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:33 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:56 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:46 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:57 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.