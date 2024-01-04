Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Bell Centre. Considering a bet on Caufield? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Cole Caufield vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Caufield has averaged 19:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Caufield has a goal in 11 of 37 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 23 of 37 games this year, Caufield has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Caufield has an assist in 15 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Caufield goes over his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 27 Points 2 11 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

