Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- In six of 35 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- DeBrusk has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 7.9% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|15:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
