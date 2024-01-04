Jake DeBrusk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Looking to bet on DeBrusk's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus this season, in 16:28 per game on the ice, is +9.

DeBrusk has a goal in six of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

DeBrusk has a point in 15 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

DeBrusk has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that DeBrusk hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 3 17 Points 3 6 Goals 2 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.