When the Montreal Canadiens play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Evans score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

  • Evans has scored in two of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • Evans has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:03 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

