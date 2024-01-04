Will Jake Evans Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
When the Montreal Canadiens play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Evans score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Evans stats and insights
- Evans has scored in two of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- Evans has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Evans recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 2-1
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
