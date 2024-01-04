Will Jayden Struble Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jayden Struble to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Struble stats and insights
- Struble has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- Struble has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Struble recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:38
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 2-1
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
