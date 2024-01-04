Will Jesse Ylonen Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jesse Ylonen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ylonen stats and insights
- Ylonen has scored in two of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Ylonen has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ylonen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:44
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|7:26
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.