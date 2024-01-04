On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jesse Ylonen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 15:05 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:19 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:01 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:30 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:04 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:44 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 7:26 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

