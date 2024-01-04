For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Armia a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

  • Armia has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Armia has zero points on the power play.
  • Armia's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-3
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:33 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:25 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

