Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
Can we expect Johnathan Kovacevic lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Kovacevic stats and insights
- In five of 35 games this season, Kovacevic has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
- He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:23
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-0
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.