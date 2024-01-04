Can we expect Johnathan Kovacevic lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Kovacevic stats and insights

  • In five of 35 games this season, Kovacevic has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kovacevic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Stars 1 0 1 12:32 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:23 Away L 4-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:11 Home L 4-0

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

