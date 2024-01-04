The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harris stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Harris scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).

Harris has no points on the power play.

Harris' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Stars 2 1 1 14:11 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:00 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.