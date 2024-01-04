The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Harris stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Harris scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Harris has no points on the power play.
  • Harris' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Harris recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Stars 2 1 1 14:11 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 4-3
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 5-2
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:00 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:28 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

