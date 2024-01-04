Will Jordan Harris Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Harris find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jordan Harris score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Harris stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Harris scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
- Harris has no points on the power play.
- Harris' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Harris recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:11
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.