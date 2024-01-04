For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in five of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.

Anderson has picked up two assists on the power play.

Anderson's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 2 1 1 16:18 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 16:38 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

