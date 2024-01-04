Will Josh Anderson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson has scored in five of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Anderson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Anderson's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 2-1
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
