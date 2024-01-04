Josh Anderson will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Anderson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Josh Anderson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson has averaged 16:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Anderson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

Anderson has a point in eight of 37 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Anderson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 37 games played.

The implied probability that Anderson goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Anderson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Anderson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 11 Points 2 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.