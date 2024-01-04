The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Justin Barron score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Justin Barron score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Barron stats and insights

  • Barron has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
  • Barron has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Barron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 4-3
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 17:57 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

