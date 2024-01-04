Will Matt Grzelcyk Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Grzelcyk stats and insights
- Grzelcyk has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Grzelcyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
