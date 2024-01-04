In the upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Michael Matheson to score a goal for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matheson stats and insights

In six of 37 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Matheson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Stars 0 0 0 20:42 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:27 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:36 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 25:07 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:15 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 0 2 28:46 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 32:21 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.