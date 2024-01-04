The Montreal Canadiens, Michael Matheson among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Matheson's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Matheson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:08 per game on the ice, is -10.

In six of 37 games this year, Matheson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Matheson has a point in 21 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points five times.

Matheson has an assist in 17 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Matheson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Matheson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 27 Points 2 6 Goals 0 21 Assists 2

