Can we expect Michael Pezzetta lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pezzetta stats and insights

  • Pezzetta has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.
  • Pezzetta averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Stars 1 0 1 10:46 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:54 Away L 4-3
12/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 6:48 Away L 5-3
12/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:06 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.