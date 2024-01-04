Will Mitchell Stephens Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Mitchell Stephens going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mitchell Stephens score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephens stats and insights
- Stephens has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
- Stephens has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 131 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Stephens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|9:08
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|6:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|5:38
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:19
|Home
|L 2-1
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
