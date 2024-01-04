The Boston Bruins, Morgan Geekie among them, meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Geekie's props? Here is some information to help you.

Morgan Geekie vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Geekie Season Stats Insights

Geekie has averaged 15:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Geekie has a goal in six games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Geekie has a point in 12 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Geekie has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 30 games played.

Geekie's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Geekie Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 30 Games 2 14 Points 3 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

