Can we anticipate Nicholas Suzuki finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suzuki stats and insights

  • In 12 of 37 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted six shots in two games against the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
  • He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Stars 2 1 1 22:32 Away W 4-3
12/31/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:33 Away L 4-3
12/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:15 Away L 4-1
12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 5-3
12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 18:11 Away W 5-2
12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 24:17 Away L 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:17 Home W 5-3
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:25 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.