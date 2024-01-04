Will Nicholas Suzuki Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
Can we anticipate Nicholas Suzuki finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Suzuki stats and insights
- In 12 of 37 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted six shots in two games against the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
- He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Suzuki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:15
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|18:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|24:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:48
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:25
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Home
|L 2-1
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
