Can we anticipate Nicholas Suzuki finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nicholas Suzuki score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Suzuki stats and insights

In 12 of 37 games this season, Suzuki has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in two games against the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.

He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 131 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Suzuki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Stars 2 1 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 12/31/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 23:33 Away L 4-3 12/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:15 Away L 4-1 12/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 5-3 12/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 18:11 Away W 5-2 12/21/2023 Wild 2 1 1 24:17 Away L 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:17 Home W 5-3 12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:25 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 2-1

Canadiens vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

