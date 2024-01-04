The Montreal Canadiens, with Nicholas Suzuki, take the ice Thursday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Suzuki are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki has averaged 21:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Suzuki has a goal in 12 games this season through 37 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 24 of 37 games this year, Suzuki has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 37 games this year, Suzuki has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Suzuki goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 5 34 Points 1 12 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

