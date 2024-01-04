Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Zacha stats and insights
- In nine of 33 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- Zacha averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:42
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
