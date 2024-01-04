Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Buffalo Sabres (15-19-4) carry a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (16-16-5) on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B.
In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens are 4-4-2 while totaling 31 goals against 30 goals given up. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (21.9%).
As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.
Canadiens vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Canadiens 4, Sabres 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)
Canadiens vs Sabres Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens have a 8-5-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 16-16-5 overall record.
- Montreal has earned 18 points (8-5-2) in its 15 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Canadiens scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Montreal has five points (2-5-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 23 times, earning 32 points from those matchups (14-5-4).
- This season, Montreal has recorded a lone power-play goal in 18 games has a record of 7-7-4 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 4-3-3 (11 points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents 27 times this season, and earned 26 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|24th
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|2.78
|27th
|25th
|3.45
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|23rd
|14th
|30.9
|Shots
|28.5
|27th
|8th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|28th
|28th
|12.84%
|Power Play %
|18.6%
|21st
|22nd
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
