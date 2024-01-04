Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 4?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sean Monahan a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- Monahan has scored in eight of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in two games against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- Monahan averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.