Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Prop bets for Monahan in that upcoming Canadiens-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Monahan vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan's plus-minus this season, in 18:20 per game on the ice, is -9.

Monahan has scored a goal in eight of 37 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Monahan has a point in 18 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points four times.

In 12 of 37 games this year, Monahan has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Monahan's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Monahan has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Monahan Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 131 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 37 Games 4 22 Points 3 9 Goals 1 13 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.