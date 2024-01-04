Thursday's contest features the Vermont Catamounts (8-6) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) squaring off at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium (on January 4) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 60-51 win for Vermont.

The Catamounts are coming off of a 67-47 loss to Princeton in their last game on Friday.

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 60, New Hampshire 51

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders in a 46-44 win on December 3. It was their signature victory of the season.

Vermont has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Vermont has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 162) on December 3

77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 175) on December 16

70-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 242) on December 20

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 249) on November 17

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 306) on November 6

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)

15.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29) Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

11.0 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Delaney Richason: 7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

4.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Paula Gonzalez: 4.2 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a +41 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 56.8 points per game to rank 313th in college basketball and are allowing 53.9 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.

The Catamounts are scoring 59.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 52.5 points per contest.

Vermont is allowing 51.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (51.3).

