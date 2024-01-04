Thursday's America East schedule includes the Vermont Catamounts (8-5) versus the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7), at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vermont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Players to Watch

Emma Utterback: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Anna Olson: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Bella Vito: 5.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Delaney Richason: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Paula Gonzalez: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clara Gomez: 4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Avery O'Connor: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Breezie Williams: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.