The Vermont Catamounts (8-6) square off against the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in America East play.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
Vermont vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 55.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 53.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • New Hampshire is 5-1 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
  • Vermont has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.2 points.
  • The Catamounts put up 56.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 56.0 the Wildcats allow.
  • Vermont is 7-1 when scoring more than 56.0 points.
  • New Hampshire is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 56.8 points.
  • This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Wildcats concede.
  • The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 15.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)
  • Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Delaney Richason: 7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
  • Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.2 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Duquesne W 77-61 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Sacred Heart W 70-64 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Princeton L 67-47 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/4/2024 New Hampshire - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center
1/11/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

