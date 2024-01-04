The Vermont Catamounts (8-6) square off against the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in America East play.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 55.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 53.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

New Hampshire is 5-1 when it scores more than 53.9 points.

Vermont has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.2 points.

The Catamounts put up 56.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 56.0 the Wildcats allow.

Vermont is 7-1 when scoring more than 56.0 points.

New Hampshire is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 56.8 points.

This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)

15.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29) Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

11.0 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Delaney Richason: 7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

4.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Paula Gonzalez: 4.2 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)

