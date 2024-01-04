How to Watch the Vermont vs. New Hampshire Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts (8-6) square off against the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in America East play.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 55.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 53.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- New Hampshire is 5-1 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
- Vermont has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.2 points.
- The Catamounts put up 56.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 56.0 the Wildcats allow.
- Vermont is 7-1 when scoring more than 56.0 points.
- New Hampshire is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 56.8 points.
- This year the Catamounts are shooting 42.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.7 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)
- Anna Olson: 11.0 PTS, 56.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Delaney Richason: 7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
- Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.2 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Duquesne
|W 77-61
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 70-64
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Princeton
|L 67-47
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|New Hampshire
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
