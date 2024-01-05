If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Bennington County, Vermont, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Windsor High School at Burr and Burton Academy