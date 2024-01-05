The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) travel to face the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

In games Boise State shoots better than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Broncos sit at 153rd.

The Broncos record 75.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans give up.

When Boise State scores more than 71.4 points, it is 5-1.

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Broncos have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 162nd.

The Spartans average 9.9 more points per game (75.5) than the Broncos allow (65.6).

When San Jose State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Boise State averaged 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (69.7).

The Broncos gave up 60.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (70.5).

Boise State drained 8.3 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

At home, San Jose State scores 85 points per game. On the road, it averages 65.6.

At home, the Spartans concede 74.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.

At home, San Jose State drains 9.7 treys per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.9%) than away (28.9%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena 12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena 1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena 1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule