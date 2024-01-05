At TD Garden on Friday, January 5, 2024, the Utah Jazz (16-19) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Boston Celtics (26-7) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Jazz matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-14.5) - -1100 +675 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-14) 240 -900 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +332 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 120.8 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 110.8 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Jazz's -135 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.9 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 118.8 per contest (23rd in league).

Boston has compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Celtics and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +325 +130 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

