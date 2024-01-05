The Utah Jazz (16-19) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) for an attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (26-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at TD Garden. The contest airs on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ. The matchup's point total is 239.5.

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -14.5 239.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In nine games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 239.5 combined points.

The average total in Boston's contests this year is 231.6, 7.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 24, or 77.4%, of those games.

Boston has played as a favorite of -1100 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Celtics vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 9 27.3% 120.8 235.7 110.8 229.6 228.5 Jazz 13 37.1% 114.9 235.7 118.8 229.6 231.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Celtics have hit the over in eight of their past 10 games.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 17 opportunities in road games.

The Celtics put up only two more points per game (120.8) than the Jazz give up (118.8).

Boston has an 11-8 record against the spread and a 17-2 record overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 17-16 1-1 19-14 Jazz 20-15 0-0 19-16

Celtics vs. Jazz Point Insights

Celtics Jazz 120.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 11-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-7 17-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-8 110.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 14-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-3 19-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-6

