The Boston Celtics (26-7) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Utah Jazz (16-19) on Friday, January 5 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Celtics suffered a 127-123 loss to the Thunder. Kristaps Porzingis' team-high 34 points paced the Celtics in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jrue Holiday PG Questionable Elbow 12.9 6.5 4.8

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio: Questionable (Illness)

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

