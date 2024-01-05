The Boston Celtics (26-7) will host the Utah Jazz (16-19) after winning 16 straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Jazz allow to opponents.

Boston has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.

The Celtics put up 120.8 points per game, just two more points than the 118.8 the Jazz allow.

Boston has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 118.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 122.9 points per game this season in home games, which is four more points than they're averaging on the road (118.9).

Boston is giving up 108.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.6).

In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries