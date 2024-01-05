Chittenden County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Chittenden County, Vermont? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Johnsbury Academy at Mount Mansfield Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jericho, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champlain Valley Union High School at Rice Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
