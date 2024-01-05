Jrue Holiday and his Boston Celtics teammates will take the court versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 2, Holiday put up seven points and seven assists in a 127-123 loss versus the Thunder.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Holiday, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 14.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.7 Assists 4.5 4.8 4.6 PRA -- 24.2 24.4 PR -- 19.4 19.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.2



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 118.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Jazz are seventh in the league, giving up 42.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 28.4 assists per game, the Jazz are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 25 18 3 9 4 0 1 12/17/2022 27 21 4 8 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.