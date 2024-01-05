Orange County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Orange County, Vermont today? We've got you covered.
Orange County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Danville School at Oxbow Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bradford, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
