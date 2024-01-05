The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight. It starts at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
  • Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
  • The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.5).
  • Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
  • Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.
  • The Fighting Illini average 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Boilermakers give up (67.0).
  • Illinois is 10-1 when allowing fewer than 85.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue played better at home last year, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue fared better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 on the road.
  • The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.
  • At home, Illinois drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Missouri W 97-73 Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 104-71 State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern W 96-66 State Farm Center
1/5/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/11/2024 Michigan State - State Farm Center
1/14/2024 Maryland - State Farm Center

