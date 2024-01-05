How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight. It starts at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
- Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
- The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.5).
- Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.
- The Fighting Illini average 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Boilermakers give up (67.0).
- Illinois is 10-1 when allowing fewer than 85.4 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue played better at home last year, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue fared better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage in away games.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 on the road.
- The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.
- At home, Illinois drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|W 67-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Mackey Arena
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 104-71
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|W 96-66
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/11/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/14/2024
|Maryland
|-
|State Farm Center
