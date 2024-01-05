Calling all NCAA women's hockey fans, RPI will meet Vermont on January 5 at 3:00 PM ET, and we have live stream information available right here.

Watch your favorite NCAA women's hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Vermont vs. RPI Game Info

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Games Today

Princeton vs. Providence

Sacred Heart vs. LIU

RIT vs. Brown

Saint Lawrence vs. Colgate

Clarkson vs. Cornell

Northeastern vs. Holy Cross

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.