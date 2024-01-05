How to Watch Vermont vs. RPI NCAA Women's Hockey: January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Calling all NCAA women's hockey fans, RPI will meet Vermont on January 5 at 3:00 PM ET, and we have live stream information available right here.
Watch your favorite NCAA women's hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Vermont vs. RPI Game Info
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Games Today
Princeton vs. Providence
- Date: 7:00 AM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Sacred Heart vs. LIU
- Date: 3:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
RIT vs. Brown
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Saint Lawrence vs. Colgate
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Clarkson vs. Cornell
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northeastern vs. Holy Cross
- Date: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
