Windsor County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Windsor County, Vermont today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rivendell Academy at Green Mountain Union High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chester, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Burr and Burton Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Manchester, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodstock Union High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Springfield, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.