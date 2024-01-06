On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in the world) faces Victoria Azarenka (No. 23) in the semifinals of the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024.

In this Semifinal matchup, Sabalenka is favored (-750) versus Azarenka (+475) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024

The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre

Queensland Tennis Centre Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has an 88.2% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Victoria Azarenka -750 Odds to Win Match +475 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Sabalenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4.

Azarenka is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over No. 12-ranked Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sabalenka has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.3 games per match.

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played an average of 19.9 games.

Azarenka is averaging 20.6 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.

Azarenka has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 55.6% of those games.

Sabalenka sports a 2-1 record versus Azarenka. Their last meeting was a 6-2, 6-4 victory for Sabalenka in the National Bank Open quarterfinals on August 13, 2021.

Sabalenka and Azarenka have squared off in six total sets, with Sabalenka clinching four of them and Azarenka two.

Sabalenka and Azarenka have matched up for 50 total games, and Sabalenka has won more often, capturing 28 of them.

In three matches between Sabalenka and Azarenka, they have played 16.7 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.