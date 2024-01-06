Brad Marchand will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Saturday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Marchand against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brad Marchand vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Marchand has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 19:27 on the ice per game.

In Marchand's 37 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchand has a point in 25 games this season (out of 37), including multiple points eight times.

Marchand has an assist in 16 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchand has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchand Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 37 Games 5 35 Points 5 15 Goals 3 20 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.