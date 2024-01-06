The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) on Saturday, with the Bruins coming off a loss and the Lightning off a victory.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN to see the match unfold as the Lightning look to take down the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning Bruins 5-4 (F/OT) TB

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 98 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 121 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 37 23 30 53 36 23 28.6% Brad Marchand 37 15 20 35 31 21 37.1% Charlie Coyle 37 13 14 27 16 20 51% Charlie McAvoy 29 3 24 27 22 8 - James van Riemsdyk 35 7 17 24 6 2 45.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 136 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (130 goals, 3.2 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players